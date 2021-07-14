New NJ law boosts consequences for strangling assault

article

The crime of assaulting someone by strangling them will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison under a new law New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed.

The offense also can now carry a fine of up to $150,000, along with prison time.

That’s up from a five-year sentence, a fine of $15,000 or both, under previous law.

Murphy, a Democrat, said Tuesday the new law is based in part on research showing that strangling assaults are a red flag for domestic violence homicide victims.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter