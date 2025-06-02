New NJ law combats rowdy pop-up parties and strengthens penalties

The Brief A New Jersey law has strengthened penalties for those who organize, provoke or incite a brawl. The law comes after incidents of rowdy teens and young adults at carnivals and boardwalks.



New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a new law to combat rowdy pop-up parties, and it goes into effect immediately.

What we know:

The new law signed by Governor Phil Murphy on Monday strengthens criminal charges against those who incite brawls at pop-up parties.

The law came in response to a number of out-of-hand, unruly gatherings from community carnivals to the Jersey Shore boardwalks last year.

Many of the incidents were coordinated on social media.

"This is a game-changer. Because now if you are going to utilize social media to organize and promote such a disruptive event you are now going to do 18 months in prison" said New Jersey Assemblyman Dan Hutchison of Gloucester Township, who is a sponsor of the bill.

Last summer, several incidents made headlines, including civil unrest in Wildwood, a stabbing in Ocean City and hundreds of teens and young adults causing chaos at Gloucester Day.

Fears for safety forced organizers to cancel the event this year that was scheduled for this upcoming weekend.

"It was horrific. They were the most disrespectful behavior. Fighting amongst themselves. Trying to surround officers," said Gloucester Township Chief Harkins back in March. "It was a night like no other that I’ve experienced in almost my 30 years as a police officer."

Dig deeper:

The governor signed the bill about a month after conditionally vetoing the legislation instituting fourth-degree penalties for inciting a public brawl.

It will also allow police to arrest those who conceal their identities to instill fear.

The original bill was sent back to lawmakers to include specific protections for the rights of protesters.

Violators could face fines and potential jail time. Lawmakers say it comes just in time for summer.

"I want to see the day where we don’t have to make those decisions anymore. We feels safe and nothing is going to disrupt the family even and you can bring kids out and not have them see what an embarrassment thing happened in Gloucester Township a year and a half ago" said Assemblyman Hutchison.

What's next:

The new law goes into effect immediately.