New pickleball courts under construction causes conflict among Lower Merion residents

Construction is currently underway in Lower Merion to build new pickleball courts at Ashbridge Memorial Park.

There are currently two tennis courts, which pickleball can also be played on, and the new project will build four new courts that will be ready for play in May.

However, the project is causing controversy in the neighborhood. Once neighbors learned about the plans, they started mobilizing and started an online petition.

Neighbors are concerned over the loss of green space, traffic and noise—including the pops of the pickleball paddles at play.

"It’s heartbreaking because it’s beautiful open space and they are paving it over. It’s disappointing," said neighbor Jeff Pokras. "Even the two courts now, they do use it for pickleball currently, and we can hear the noise all the way in our backyard."

"Anything that happens at Ashbridge there are tons of like pickets and flyers and notification. This one there was none. We just suddenly saw these machines rolling and then we asked what was going on discovered oh, they’re putting up not one, not two, not three but four pickleball courts," said Shibani Pokras.

In an email, Lower Merion spokesperson Lori Jennings said, "The Ward Commissioner, Andy Gavrin and our Parks and Recreation staff have already met with the Civic Association and the Friends of Ashbridge Park group to discuss and address concerns. Neighbor’s concerns will continue to be heard and addressed."

Jennings said the project was prompted by requests from numerous Township residents. As for concerns over noise, the Township plans on conducting decibel testing once the courts are in use and will implement sound-reducing measures as necessary.

Families who drive in to use the park and playground told FOX 29 they support the project.

"I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, especially since you already have this large playground. You’ve got the tennis courts. It’s a very busy place. There’s a beautiful walking park here. It’s really a very pretty park to come and visit so I can’t imagine it being hindering anything," said Laura Rementer.

"I think that gives some new energy to the park. The park is ample enough it can accommodate it," said Lilli White.

Neighbors said the recent dialogue with the Township is appreciated, but their plan is to continue rallying together to protect their beloved park.

"If it’s pickleball now, what are they going to do next to this beautiful space," said Jeff. "Hope other lovers of Ashbridge Park step in and make their voices heard as well."