New rom-com 'You, Me & Her' opens conversation on exploring identity while in a relationship

Rom-com lovers, this one’s for you!

The new film ‘You, Me & Her’ presented by Two Hands Productions, explores the idea of adding a third love interest into the mix of a marriage, allowing the couple to be transparent about their identity within the relationship.

And get this, it’s loosely based on a true story by the film’s director, Dan Levy Dagerman and his wife and star Selina Ringel.

FOX 29’s Kamryn Scrivens spoke to the power couple along with the film’s leading man, Ritesh Rajan about the hilarious romantic comedy that opens the door for deeper conversations.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Selina Ringel, Dan Levy Dagerman and Ritesh Rajan attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "You, Me & Her" on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Selina Ringel

In the movie, Selina Ringel, who plays Mags, and Ritesh Rajan, who plays Ash, are a married couple whose line of work couldn't be more opposite.

As with any marriage, Mags and Ash have their differences and disagreements and, with a toddler, the one thing the two could really use is a vacation!

So, off they go to Mexico to get back to the ‘why’ of their love and marriage. That's when the opportunity for Mags to explore a new connection, Angela, played by Sydney Park, comes into play.

The film puts a stop to the negative bi-curious stigma. With Ash allowing Mags to explore her bi-curiousness with Angela, the married couple is able to connect in ways they never thought were possible.

The movie also highlights Mexican culture, which was important to Ringel, a Mexican-American woman who said they wanted to make sure the film had multiple levels of representation within the cast.

They even made sure to include the authentic take on the different complexions that exist across the Latin diaspora.

"I don't look the way people think Mexican looks, but the thing is that it looks so many different ways. We're such a melting pot of different cultures at this point," said Ringel.

"We really wanted a diverse cast. We wanted a diverse leading man," Ringel continued. "We wanted a diverse woman that would play counter-me because we just feel like, diversity is what the world is and the more that we can put that in the leading roles, the more people can see it as it is."

In the wake of the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuits over their movie, ‘It Ends With Us,' being comfortable while onset of films is important, especially while shooting intimate scenes.

Not only did Ritesh, Selina, and Sydney have to shoot risqué scenes, but Ritesh and Selina had to do it while Dan, Selina's husband, directed it!

"I felt we really checked in on each other, we really gave each other space," said Ringel. "I felt so safe with Ritesh and Dan too. Dan's my husband and that could've felt really weird, and it didn't at all. There were so many conversations ahead of time."

"My experience was very similar," said Rajan. "I think we took the time to prep and communicate with each other and one of my worries was like damn, her husband's gonna be watching me. So part of that was making sure I knew what I was doing, but that was never an issue."

The best part of this entire story, is that it is based off of true events that occurred when Dagerman and Ringel took their first trip without their child to Las Vegas, where they encountered a woman who was into Selina.

To get the full scoop on how the movie came into fruition, visit the FOX 29 YouTube channel to watch the entire interview.

'You, Me & Her' is out now in theaters.