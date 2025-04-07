New SEPTA bus cameras will catch illegally parked vehicles, issue parking tickets

The Brief New AI cameras are being installed on SEPTA buses and trolleys. They will capture illegally parked vehicles, then issue parking violations. They are set to go live on May 1.



Be careful where you park, because the Philadelphia Parking Authority is about to have many more watchful eyes across the city!

What we know:

The PPA and SEPTA are announcing the launch of their "Automated Bus Camera Enforcement Initiative" on Monday.

New AI cameras will be installed on 150 buses and 30 trolleys to capture any vehicle that is illegally parked in a bus lane, at a bus stop, or double-parked along Philadelphia streets.

Parking violations will then automatically be issued, costing $76 in Center City and $51 in other sections.

The first cameras are set to go live on May 1.

What they're saying:

SEPTA and PPA officials say the new initiative is "aimed at alleviating congestion and improving public safety, while also providing SEPTA customers with safe and reliable service."

A press conference is being held Monday morning to offer further details.