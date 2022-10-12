New South Philly street changes create mistaken parking tickets, confusion for businesses

There’s a new parking ticket controversy in South Philadelphia and it’s causing a lot of confusion and frustration on Washington Avenue.

"People are still parking on the bike lane. They’ve already been towed more than once," Gabriel Pachacheck, with the Washington Avenue Association of Businesses and Residents, stated.

The changes on Washington Avenue have been confusing. Pachacheck says even Philadelphia Parking Authority workers have issued tickets by mistake. "There’s actually quite a few people who got tickets for parking exactly where they should, which is embarrassing, because we’ve been telling people to park there. Now, they’re getting ticketed for it."

Pachacheck is with the Washington Avenue Association of Businesses and Residents. He’s been hearing from business owners in the area, with similar concerns to Mimi Tieu near the corner of 7th Street.

"You have to really watch it when you open the door from the car. The traffic’s still going on," Tieu said.

For over a dozen years, regulars at Taco Loco have been stopping at the food truck between 4th and 5th streets.

"Everybody knows that we’ve been here for a long time," Jennifer Larumbe, whose family owns Taco Loco, said.

She worries her family’s business could suffer. "They tell him to move to a different place, but he doesn’t really like the idea."