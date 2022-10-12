Police working to piece together crime scenes after shooting in Olney neighborhood

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was struck twice during a shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section Wednesday morning.

The 48-year-old was reportedly found shot twice in the back after driving his SUV to North 2nd Street around 2 a.m. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police say one of the bullets struck an empty child's car seat in the back of the vehicle.

Footage from the scene showed shattered windows pierced with bullet holes.

MORE HEADLINES:

An additional scene was later found on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.

No arrests have been made.