New space opens for kids with autism at charter school, thanks to Philadelphia Eagles

Drumbeats filled the hallways at The Philadelphia Charter School for Arts & Sciences to help unveil a new sensory room at the school, a space for students with autism and other special needs.

"Having the opportunity to get this space, build it out so that we can meet the needs of those students who may want to be able to have a space to calm down, feel as though they are safe and relaxed," says Judith Taggart, the CEO of The Philadelphia Charter School for Arts & Sciences.

Which on day one, it appears the room is achieving that goal, as students were engaging with the space and enjoying the many features of the room.

"I like this chair, it’s nice and comfy," says 2nd grader Melani Collins.

The space is thanks to funding from the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation, who apply their funding towards research and care programs in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Luckily for the Philadelphia Charter School for Arts & Sciences, they were chosen for the grant.

"I knew that there was going to be many schools and many organizations that would apply for the grant so, I didn’t have a lot of hope but when I got the call, it was my Christmas present," says Taggart.

"We were so excited to support this project, to bring a room that was very concrete and a little bit sterile, to transform it into this great sensory room," says Kiki Saraceni, the Director of Scientific Programs & Inclusion Initiative with the Eagles Autism Foundation.

That major transformation is also thanks to Carl Pharo, the facility manager at the school, who spent much time with his team putting the room together, to make it a dream come true for the kids.

Pharo says, "It hit me and my crew’s heart because this was something that we took on that we thought was going to be really hard, we made it with love and it came out amazing."