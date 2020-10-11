New trial ordered for NJ attorney convicted of endangerment

article

An appeals court has ordered a new trial for a New Jersey attorney convicted almost three years ago of having endangered the welfare of a child.

NJ.com reports that the appellate panel on Oct. 9 faulted the judge's instructions to the jury that convicted David Alcantara of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in January 2018.

Prosecutors alleged that Alcantara began endangering the girl in 2005 when she was 10-years-old through such things as unwanted physical contact, and the conduct continued through 2012.

There was no immediate word on when a new trial might be held. Atlantic County prosecutors couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

