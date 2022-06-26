New wildfire burning in Burlington County state forest

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is fighting another wildfire, this time in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

The agency announced they were responding to the fire Sunday afternoon.

A wildfire burns in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, in Manchester Township, in New Jersey.

The state forest is situated in Manchester Township, about 15 miles southeast of McGuire A.F.B., in both Burlington and Ocean counties.

Crews were headed to Pasadena Road and asked people to avoid the area.

Firefighters stated the fire was 120 acres and not contained. They said seven structures were threatened.

The fire service tweeted they were going to backfire, in order to help contain the blaze.

Crews did not provide a timetable for containment. No cause for the blaze was given.

This wildfire comes on the heels of a wildfire June 19 in Wharton State Forest, which burned at least 12,000 acres.