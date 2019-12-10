Newark stabbing leaves 15-year-old dead, 11-year-old injured

article

A 15-year-old is dead and an 11-year-old is in the hospital following a stabbing in Newark, New Jersey.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says police were called to an apartment on Park Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Ambrose says the older child "died of his injuries" and the younger is hospitalized in stable condition. Ambrose says there appears to be no threat to the area.

He says no arrest has been made. Authorities have not released any names.

