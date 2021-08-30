Newlyweds who posted invoice for no-shows say some have tried to pay them back

A newlywed couple who went viral for posting an invoice on Facebook for the guests who didn't show up to their wedding reception said at least two people have tried to pay them back.

Eight out of 109 confirmed guests did not arrive for the August nuptials of Douglas and Dedra Simmons in Negril, Jamaica.

The couple, from Chicago, paid the resort approximately $120 per person for the unused seats.

"Some people didn't really have an explanation, they were just like, ‘it is what it is," Dedra told FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York.’ "One of the couples, they were extremely apologetic. They are on the same level of petty as my husband here. They said, ’we're sorry.' They did offer to give us the money but of course, we declined. That wasn't the purpose of the invoice. It was to make a point."

The sorrowful no-shows created t-shirts, instead, and gave them to the Simmons.

The shirts read: "When they No -Call, No Show… Send 'Em an INVOICE!" with a copy of the invoice below.

"Whether rich or poor, no one wants their money wasted," said Douglas.

Most of the no-show guests did not respond to the couple until they saw the Facebook post.

"Even when we got back to the States they still didn't respond or say anything," said Douglas.

"Until they saw this invoice," said Dedra.