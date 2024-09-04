NHL players emotional during Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau candlelight vigil at Nationwide Arena

Many gathered in Columbus, Ohio Wednesday night for a massive candlelight vigil outside the Blue Jackets home arena to honor late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau who were killed in a crash in Salem County last week.

The voices of tough hockey players were shaky as they spoke publicly for the first time about their late teammate, nicknamed ‘Johnny Hockey.’

"You were one of a kind and we loved you and we still do," said Blue Jackets Alternate Captain Erik Gudbrandon. "You were an amazing father. I member you complained about a sore back after spending the night in Noah's crib and the pride when you thought Johnny into the room for the first time. The love for Meredith a sight to behold you were truly a family man."

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 4: Columbus Blue Jackets fans gather for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at Nationwide Arena on September 4, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Expand

"I just wanna say thank you John for choosing Columbus when other people wouldn't," said Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets Defense." You brought so much joy and excitement to this city I've never quite seen anything like it. Something only truly special players can do and that what you were."

The vigil comes a day before suspected drunk driver Sean Higgins will appear in court for a hearing.

The Blue Jackets alternate captain mentioned one final important message.

"To everyone if you think about driving after a few beers or a fun night, please, please, please do not. Find a way home," said Gudbrandon.

Gloucester Catholic High School will hold a Quiet Night of Remembrance on Friday to honor the two from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the GCHS gymnasium.

A joint funeral for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau will be held Monday at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, according to Pastor Eric Baneker.