Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocols, will be on sidelines Sunday

There is good news for Eagles fans as the team heads into Sunday's game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni will be at Sunday's game. Sirianni previously said he had felt ill Wednesday morning, but told reporters that "I'm feeling okay, I'm feeling a little bit better now which is good."

Siriani has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be on the sidelines when the Eagles face the New York Giants.

The leader of the Birds will be a welcomed sight.

