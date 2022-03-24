Nike and Kobe Bryant Estate to resume partnership

article

Nike is expected to once again release Kobe Bryant products.

According to Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant, the shoe giant and Bryant's estate have reached a deal to resume business partnership. Thursday's announcement comes almost a year after Nike's contract with the late Los Angeles Lakers legend expired.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NBA legend Kobe Bryant's shoe deal with Nike expires (Apr. 2021)

Vanessa Bryant explained in a social media post that the returning partnership will mean that "fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF)."

Vanessa Bryant added that Nike and the estate will team up to build a youth basketball center in Southern California.

FOX 11 has reached out to Nike for comment on Bryant estate's announcement.

Known for quirky commercials like "the Kobe system" or powerful on-air tributes like "Better," narrated by rapper Kendrick Lamar, Bryant signed with Nike in the early 2000s after starting his NBA career with Adidas in 1996.

