Nike's first 'World of Flight' store in U.S. coming to Philadelphia

Sneakerheads get excited!

Philadelphia will be the first U.S. city to welcome Nike's ‘World of Flight’ store.

The two-story, nearly 7,000 square foot store will be solely dedicated to Nike's Jordan Brand of shoes and streetwear.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The World of Flight store will be located on the 1600 block of Walnut Street in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

It will be Nike's fourth World of Flight location, with international shops in Italy, Japan and Dubai.

No grand opening date has been announced.