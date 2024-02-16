Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Lancaster County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Nike's first 'World of Flight' store in U.S. coming to Philadelphia

Published 
Lifestyle
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Nike's first 'World of Flight' store in U.S. coming to Philadelphia

Sneakerheads get excited! Nike will open its first 'World of Flight' store in the United States right here in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Sneakerheads get excited!

Philadelphia will be the first U.S. city to welcome Nike's ‘World of Flight’ store. 

The two-story, nearly 7,000 square foot store will be solely dedicated to Nike's Jordan Brand of shoes and streetwear. 

Image 1 of 2

The two-story, nearly 7,000 square foot store will be on the 1600 block of Walnut Street in Rittenhouse Square.

The World of Flight store will be located on the 1600 block of Walnut Street in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. 

It will be Nike's fourth World of Flight location, with international shops in Italy, Japan and Dubai.

No grand opening date has been announced.