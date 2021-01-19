NJ Army reservist, Navy contractor charged in Capitol riot

article

Authorities say an Army reservist from New Jersey who works as a Navy contractor with a "Secret" security clearance is facing charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

A criminal complaint filed by a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service accuses Timothy Hale-Cusanelli with unlawfully entering the Capitol, disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a message could not be left at a number listed for him.

No images of Hale-Cusanelli were provided.

Hale-Cusanelli's arrest joins that of many other local citizens including Craig Bingert of Slantington and Riley Williams of Harrisburg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter