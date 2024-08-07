Expand / Collapse search

NJ boy devastated by stolen Spider-Man wallet gets sweet surprise from police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  August 7, 2024 11:59am EDT
WILLINGBORO, N.J. - "Warning, you may need a tissue or two!"

A young boy is finally smiling again thanks to the kind and thoughtful actions of some local police officers.

It all started when his beloved Spider-Man wallet was stolen during a vehicle burglary in Willingboro this week.

"Determined to turn this unfortunate situation into a positive one, our dedicated officers from shift 1B decided to take action," the department said.

They showed up to the boy's home with a heartwarming surprise - a Willingboro Police Department book bag, matching water bottle and Spider-Man-themed school supplies.

Even the community was touched by the sweet story, calling the department the "best in the business."