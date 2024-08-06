Torrential rain, severe weather suspends Zach Bryan concert, PATCO services

It is a soaker of a Tuesday night, with rain coming down in sheets.

Everything from PATCO service, to the Zach Bryan concert at Lincoln Financial Field and National Night Out for various communities all fell under the deluge of rain and severe weather.

Country music star Zach Bryan is in town and performing at Lincoln Financial Field as storms approached the open field. Officials suspended the concert, issuing a shelter away from the field for all concert-goers as the lightning and heavy rainfall made it impossible for fans and Bryan himself to be safe.

After about two hours, the shelter in place was lifted and the concert continued.

Due to the heavy rainfall, PATCO was forced to suspend service between two stations because of a flooding of the tracks in Haddonfield. NJTransit was providing bus shuttle services between Collingswood, Westmont, Haddonfield, and Woodcrest Stations.

By 10 p.m. Tuesday, six inches of rain had fallen in Delran, 5.3 inches in Cherry Hill, as Media recorded almost five inches and Drexel Hill had seen about three inches.

Forecasters expect more rain in the overnight hours. The heavy rain is due to a stalled cold front. More rain can be expected as remnants of Debby make a move for the region Friday.