NJ child left marked by dog shock collar as mother, grandmother arrested: officials

The Brief A mother has been charged after officials say her child showed up to school with visible marks on their body. The marks were caused by an electric dog shock collar. The victim's grandmother was also charged as part of the investigation.



A disturbing case of child abuse in South Jersey has ended with the victim's mother and grandmother being arrested and charged in connection to the horrific crimes.

What we know:

Cape May County officials received a report that a child arrived at school with visibile marks on their body last week. The age of the child has not been released.

An investigation revealed that an electric dog shock collar caused the marks, and that the child's mother threatened them with more violence if they told anyone about the "ongoing abuse."

Just days later, officials announced the arrest of the victim's mother, identified as 30-year-old Kimberly Cruz-Feliciano, along with their maternal grandmother, 59-year-old Sonia Feliciano.

What's next:

The victim's mother could face up to 20 years in prison after being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, witness tampering with force and hindering.

She is currently awaiting further court proceedings at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The victim's grandmother was released on a summons after being charged with hindering and tampering with evidence.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the ongoing dedication of our law enforcement agencies to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community," Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said. "We take all allegations of child abuse with the utmost seriousness, and we will continue to ensure that those responsible for such heinous acts are held fully accountable under the law."