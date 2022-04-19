NJ correctional officer charged, sentenced for breaking wrist of teen at juvenile facility, AG says

article

An inactive correctional police officer in New Jersey was sentenced for using "unjustified force" on a teenager at the JJC Medium Security Facility in Bordentown.

According to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, Lt. Edward Day, 52, of Paulsboro was sentenced to probation conditioned on him serving 364 days in county jail.

The AG's office says Day used "unjustified force" when he broke the wrist of a juvenile resident at the facility on Oct. 25, 2020.

Authorities say Day and other correctional officers were escorting a 16-year-old resident from his room to another location while he was handcuffed.

Day then grabbed the teen's ankle from behind, pulled his leg back and pushed his face forward onto the ground before grabbing the teen's handcuffed wrists and twisting one until it broke, according to officials.

The AG's office says this was done "without apparent cause or justification."

Day pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault on February 23 and was sentenced on April 13.

Authorities say Day is currently inactive and pending retirement.

Platkin says the case is important as relationships between police and the public remain top of mind.

"Promoting trust between law enforcement and the public means ensuring that people are treated fairly regardless of their circumstances. Our rules on the use of force apply to everyone, including individuals in custody," Platkin said.

