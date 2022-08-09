NJ drought: Residents, businesses urged to save water amid stress on water supply

article

Residents and businesses in the state of New Jersey are being urged to conserve water as the state deals with a drought caused by days of extreme heat.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced the statewide drought on Tuesday in a Facebook post.

"We urge residents and businesses to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state," the agency wrote on Facebook. "These measures can help avoid more serious and restrictive drought conditions."

To save water inside the home, the agency recommends taking five-minute showers, turning the water off while brushing your teeth, running the washing machine and dishwasher only when it's full and taking care of household leaks.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, the drought concerns are not just isolated to New Jersey.

The weather agency says 234.3 million acres of crops in the United States are experiencing drought conditions this week

