NJ Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency due to winter storm

Governor Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency beginning Sunday at 7 p.m. in response to the Nor'easter.

It is anticipated that snow accumulation for the storm, which beganSunday afternoon, may cause hazardous conditions may continue through Tuesday morning.

Executive Order No. 218 declares a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

As such, all state offices will be closed Monday; however, this does not include weather-essential employees. It is advised that private companies and businesses dismiss their employees at their own discretion.

"Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state ," said Governor Murphy. "The safety of residents and workers is our utmost priority. Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel."

All six vaccine mega-sites will be closed on Monday, February 1st due to the storm.

Anyone with appointments at the Atlantic, Middlesex, or Morris mega-sites will receive a call from the health care partner at that site and be rescheduled within the week.

Atlantic (AtlantiCare) and Middlesex (RWJBarnabas) will be rescheduled to Thursday, while Morris (Atlantic Health) will be rescheduled to Wednesday.

Also, all NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday due to the significant expected impacts of the snow storm.

Over 3,900 plows and spreaders will be deployed by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and South Jersey Transportation Authority to keep roads and communities safe during the course of the winter storm.

