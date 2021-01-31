Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Kent County

NJ Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency due to winter storm

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NEW JERSEY - Governor Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency beginning Sunday at 7 p.m. in response to the Nor'easter. 

It is anticipated that snow accumulation for the storm, which beganSunday afternoon, may cause hazardous conditions may continue through Tuesday morning.

Executive Order No. 218 declares a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm. 

As such, all state offices will be closed Monday; however, this does not include weather-essential employees. It is advised that private companies and businesses dismiss their employees at their own discretion.

"Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state ," said Governor Murphy. "The safety of residents and workers is our utmost priority. Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel." 

All six vaccine mega-sites will be closed on Monday, February 1st due to the storm.

Anyone with appointments at the Atlantic, Middlesex, or Morris mega-sites will receive a call from the health care partner at that site and be rescheduled within the week.

Atlantic (AtlantiCare) and Middlesex (RWJBarnabas) will be rescheduled to Thursday, while Morris (Atlantic Health) will be rescheduled to Wednesday.

Also, all NJ TRANSIT buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide for the entire service day on Monday due to the significant expected impacts of the snow storm.

Over 3,900 plows and spreaders will be deployed by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and South Jersey Transportation Authority  to keep roads and communities safe during the course of the winter storm. 

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter