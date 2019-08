article

New Jersey homeowners will soon be able to rent solar panels from Tesla for $50 dollars per month.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement in a series of tweets.

Homeowners will be able to cancel the rental at any time, but it will cost them $1,500 to remove the panels.

Besides New Jersey, the rentals will be offered in only five other states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Mexico.