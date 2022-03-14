NJ man arrested in 2001 slaying of Williamsport, Pa. teenager

article

Federal authorities have announced the arrest of a New Jersey man in the cold-case slaying of a teenager whose body was found in central Pennsylvania more than two decades ago.

Columbia County authorities said hunters found the frozen, shoeless body of 17-year-old Shamar Washington of Williamsport down an embankment in Hemlock Township in January 2001. He had been reported missing from Williamsport six days earlier. An autopsy concluded that he had been beaten, stabbed and shot.

Federal marshals in Scranton said 44-year-old Brian Gregory Quinn was arrested last week in Deptford on a criminal homicide warrant obtained by Pennsylvania state police. He was turned over to Gloucester County authorities to await extradition to Pennsylvania, the U.S. marshal's office said.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Reinhiller of Columbia County told PennLive.com that a suspect was identified as a result of state police interviews in the Williamsport area. Charging documents including the arrest affidavit were sealed and she declined to say whether there were other suspects, PennLive.com reported.

It's unclear whether Quinn has an attorney; a message could not be left Monday at a number listed for him.

