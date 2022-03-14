Expand / Collapse search

Former Amazon delivery driver who allegedly shot man in Clifton Heights arrested, police say

Published 
Updated 12:27PM
Investigators with the Clifton Heights Police Department are searching for Anthony Jones of Philadelphia. Jones is accused of shooting a man after a minor accident on Sunday afternoon.  (Clifton Heights Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA - Federal U.S. Marshals and police have arrested a former Amazon delivery driver who allegedly shot a man in Clifton Heights two weeks ago, according to police. 

On February 28, officers responded to the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim. 

Officers found a 58-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to authorities. 

Police say the man told officers he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver who he had gotten into a minor accident with. 

The delivery driver was identified as Anthony Jones of Philadelphia. 

Jones was taken into custody on Monday, according to Clifton Heights Police. 

He was allegedly at a relative's home in Philadelphia and arrested without incident, police say. 

He faces several charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. 

