Former Amazon delivery driver who allegedly shot man in Clifton Heights arrested, police say

Federal U.S. Marshals and police have arrested a former Amazon delivery driver who allegedly shot a man in Clifton Heights two weeks ago, according to police.

On February 28, officers responded to the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers found a 58-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to authorities.

Police say the man told officers he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver who he had gotten into a minor accident with.

The delivery driver was identified as Anthony Jones of Philadelphia.

Jones was taken into custody on Monday, according to Clifton Heights Police.

He was allegedly at a relative's home in Philadelphia and arrested without incident, police say.

He faces several charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

