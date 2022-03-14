Former Amazon delivery driver who allegedly shot man in Clifton Heights arrested, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Federal U.S. Marshals and police have arrested a former Amazon delivery driver who allegedly shot a man in Clifton Heights two weeks ago, according to police.
On February 28, officers responded to the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim.
Officers found a 58-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to authorities.
Police say the man told officers he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver who he had gotten into a minor accident with.
The delivery driver was identified as Anthony Jones of Philadelphia.
Jones was taken into custody on Monday, according to Clifton Heights Police.
He was allegedly at a relative's home in Philadelphia and arrested without incident, police say.
He faces several charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
