Boil Water Advisory issued for more than 14,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers

Pennsylvania
A woman fills up a glass with water on April 27, 2014 (Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Pennsylvania American Water customers part of the Coatesville water system. 

According to a release from the company, Pennsylvania American Water routinely monitors its distribution system. 

During a routine inspection, lower-than-normal chlorine levels were detected at the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant. 

The boil water advisory affects about 14,500 customers in various areas including: 

  • Coatesville
  • Parkesburg
  • South Coatesville
  • Atglen
  • Clan
  • East Fallowfield
  • Highland
  • Sadsbury
  • Valley
  • West Caln
  • West Sadsbury
  • Borough of Quarryville
  • Bart 
  • Colerain 
  • Eden

Impacted customers are advised not to drink the water without boiling it first. 

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice. 

For more information, click here

