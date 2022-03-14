Boil Water Advisory issued for more than 14,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Pennsylvania American Water customers part of the Coatesville water system.
According to a release from the company, Pennsylvania American Water routinely monitors its distribution system.
During a routine inspection, lower-than-normal chlorine levels were detected at the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant.
The boil water advisory affects about 14,500 customers in various areas including:
- Coatesville
- Parkesburg
- South Coatesville
- Atglen
- Clan
- East Fallowfield
- Highland
- Sadsbury
- Valley
- West Caln
- West Sadsbury
- Borough of Quarryville
- Bart
- Colerain
- Eden
Impacted customers are advised not to drink the water without boiling it first.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
For more information, click here.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: 1 dead after New Castle woman steals two cars and hits multiple pedestrians, cars
- Philadelphia police offering $20K for information on suspects who fatally shot man in Hunting Park
- Pregnant woman punched by man on SEPTA bus, transit police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement