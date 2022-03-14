Boil Water Advisory issued for more than 14,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers

article

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Pennsylvania American Water customers part of the Coatesville water system.

According to a release from the company, Pennsylvania American Water routinely monitors its distribution system.

During a routine inspection, lower-than-normal chlorine levels were detected at the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant.

The boil water advisory affects about 14,500 customers in various areas including:

Coatesville

Parkesburg

South Coatesville

Atglen

Clan

East Fallowfield

Highland

Sadsbury

Valley

West Caln

West Sadsbury

Borough of Quarryville

Bart

Colerain

Eden

Impacted customers are advised not to drink the water without boiling it first.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

For more information, click here.

