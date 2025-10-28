NJ man enters guilty plea after girlfriend found dead in refrigerator

The Brief Christopher Blevins pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend. The body of Laura Hughes, 50, was found inside of a refrigerator in a New Jersey State Park. Officials say Blevins is expected to be sentenced to 17 years behind bars as part of his plea agreement.



A New Jersey man is expected to spend nearly two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to charges related to the death of his girlfriend.

Laura Hughes, a 50-year-old woman from Runnemede, was found dead inside of a refrigerator at Belleplain State Forest back in December 2024.

What we know:

Christopher Blevins pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in Hughes’ death. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Blevins is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in state prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5

Blevins was arrested in San Diego, California weeks after Hughes’ body was discovered and had originally been charged with desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension, and murder.