NJ man gets 7 years in stabbing of 2 men at Jersey Shore

Authorities say a New Jersey man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the stabbing of two New York men during a Labor Day beach brawl at the Jersey Shore last year.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 19-year-old Juwan Roman of Newark was sentenced according to the terms of an earlier plea agreement.

He will be required to serve 85 percent of the term before being eligible for parole. Roman pleaded guilty in May to two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons offense.

Authorities said the 18- and 22-year-old victims from West Haverstraw, New York had multiple stab wounds but have since recovered.

