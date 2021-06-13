NJ man in custody following deadly road rage incident

Police are investigating a deadly case of road rage in new jersey.

A Lakewood, NJ man is charged with vehicular homicide.

Police say 18-year-old Avrohom Pam hit a man's car during an argument Friday night in Lakewood Township.

Police say that car then hit another car being driven by 26-year-old Sean Avon.

Avon died from his injuries. Pam is in custody.

