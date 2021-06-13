NJ man in custody following deadly road rage incident
LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Police are investigating a deadly case of road rage in new jersey.
A Lakewood, NJ man is charged with vehicular homicide.
Police say 18-year-old Avrohom Pam hit a man's car during an argument Friday night in Lakewood Township.
Police say that car then hit another car being driven by 26-year-old Sean Avon.
Avon died from his injuries. Pam is in custody.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement