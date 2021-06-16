NJ man linked to 5 killings in 2 states faces more charges

article

A New Jersey man facing murder charges in two states has been charged with the death of a New Mexico man.

Albuquerque police announced Tuesday that Sean Lannon has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Randall Apostalon.

The earlier charges stem from the slaying of Lannon's ex-wife and two of her friends, whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck that was left at an airport parking garage. Apostalon's body also was found in the truck.

Lannon also is charged in the beating death of a man in New Jersey. Defense attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

