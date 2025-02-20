NJ man sentenced for sexually assaulting elderly woman repeatedly for years

The Brief A 52-year-old was found guilty of sexually assaulting an elderly woman. He was sentenced to more than 150 years in prison. The victim is now 75 years old.



A South Jersey man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for disturbing crimes against an elderly woman over the course of several years.

What we know:

Adam Natal, 52, was sentenced to 157 years in prison earlier this month after being convicted of 56 counts of sexual assault last year.

Officials say Natal repeatedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman at his Pine Hill home from November 2017 until March 2022.

The victim, who is now 75 years old, testified at his trial after video evidence was brought to the police.

By the numbers:

Natal, 52, was found guilty of 56 counts of second-degree Sexual Assault on October 9, 2024. He was also convicted of one count of third-degree Aggravated Assault, one count of third-degree Aggravated Assault on a Victim of Domestic Violence, two counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of third-degree Witness Tampering.

His 157-year sentence includes a requirement of 150 years to be subject to the No Early Release Act.