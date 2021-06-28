New Jersey police officers help woman in need with bus fare

article

New Jersey police officers are being hailed for going above and beyond to help a woman in need.

Police in Washington Township responded to a Wawa on Altair Drive for reports of a woman in need.

The woman was dressed in a hospital scrubs with a blanket, but had no shoes.

According to authorities, the officers stepped in immediately and helped the woman by taking money from their own pockets to provide her with bus fare.

"Thank you Sgt. Keller and Ofc. Appel for living our mission of Community Caretaking and showing care and compassion! You make us proud," officials wrote in a Facebook post about the heartwarming incident.

