NJ police searching for tractor cab after bleeding woman seen yelling for help

Police in New Jersey are asking for the public's help finding a tractor cab after a bleeding woman was reportedly seen inside of it, yelling for help.

The South Brunswick Township Police Department says they responded to a call of a woman yelling for help at 2 p.m. on Route 130 near Dayton Toyota.

A witness informed them that they had seen a woman inside a white tractor-trailer cab, yelling for help and bleeding from her face.

The male truck driver apparently pulled her back inside the cab as it headed along Route 130 south and got off at the Ridge Road exit.

The victim is described as a white or Hispanic woman in her 20s with long brown hair and wearing a brown flannel shirt.

The man driving the truck is described as an older white man, with a bald head, white beard and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the South Brunswick Police at (732) 329-4646.