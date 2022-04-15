Could NJ recreational marijuana sales affect medical patients?

New Jersey's recreational cannabis market is about to heat up but some questions are swirling about what this means for medical marijuana patients and if they might experience a supply shortage.

Verano NJ is one of seven companies with dispensaries in the Garden State cleared to sell adult recreational marijuana starting next week. Executive Vice President James Leventis said the company is ready.

"We have registered patients with us. We have about a three-year track record of tracking analytical data," Leventis said. "So we know volume that has been consistent throughout the last few months and the last few years. And so that's how we're planning what inventory to set aside."

At one of Verano's locations, called Zen Leaf in Elizabeth, New Jersey, cannabis production is ramping up and reserves are in place. Leventis is confident medical patients won't experience cannabis shortages. He anticipates longer lines for at least the first few weeks but doesn't think patients will be impacted too much.

"We're actually offering express curbside pickup only for our medical patients, so you can actually just pull up. You can make a preorder and you don't even have to get out of your car," Leventis said. "Our staff will come and bring their medicine to you, and that's available only to our medical patients for the time being."

Verano also just started doing home deliveries for its patients.

Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey are set to begin Thursday, April 21 .