New Jersey expanding capacities for indoor dining, gatherings, and some businesses on Friday

Restaurants across New Jersey can expand their indoor seating up to 35% come Friday morning as part of an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday.

Under the order, Gov. Murphy says restaurants will be able to increase indoor capacities to 35%, which is up from 25%.

It was announced on Wednesday that the statewide 10 p.m. service cutoff restaurants have been faced will be lifted later in the week. Local restrictions pertaining to hours of operation will still apply, Gov. Murphy says.

Indoor entertainment, recreation areas, and personal care businesses, like hair salons, will also be able to expand to 35% capacity come Friday morning.

Indoor gatherings including religious ceremonies and services, weddings, political activities, memorial services, and funerals will also be increased to 35% capacity but will be capped at 150 individuals.

These changes are set to take place Friday, Feb. 5, at 8 a.m., according to the governor.

