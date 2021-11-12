NJ Senate Democrats pick Scutari as leader after Sweeney's loss
TRENTON - Democrats in the New Jersey Senate have picked state Sen. Nicholas Scutari to be their new leader.
The vote Friday means he will take over after current Senate President Steve Sweeney lost reelection to a Republican newcomer Edward Durr.
The selection Friday is the first changing of the guard at the second most powerful spot in state government since Sweeney assumed the post more than a decade ago.
Scutari’s election as Senate leader was made official Friday after Democratic lawmakers met behind closed doors at the statehouse.
He will assume the post at the start of the new legislative session. Sweeney’s loss shook New Jersey’s political order.
