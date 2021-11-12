Expand / Collapse search

NJ Senate Democrats pick Scutari as leader after Sweeney's loss

New Jersey Politics
Associated Press

NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney concedes to GOP newcomer Edward Durr after stunning defeat

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney conceded to GOP newcomer Edward Durr on Wednesday, a week after the humble truck drive unseated the state's longest-tenured senator.

TRENTON - Democrats in the New Jersey Senate have picked state Sen. Nicholas Scutari to be their new leader. 

The vote Friday means he will take over after current Senate President Steve Sweeney lost reelection to a Republican newcomer Edward Durr

The selection Friday is the first changing of the guard at the second most powerful spot in state government since Sweeney assumed the post more than a decade ago. 

Scutari’s election as Senate leader was made official Friday after Democratic lawmakers met behind closed doors at the statehouse. 

He will assume the post at the start of the new legislative session. Sweeney’s loss shook New Jersey’s political order.

___

