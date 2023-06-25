NJ State Police: Man wanted for spending nearly $6K with stolen credit card at Home Depot
article
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - New Jersey State Police are sharing photos of a man they say spent thousands in stolen funds last month.
A purchase of $5,889.32 was made using a victim's identity and Home Depot credit card information in Vineland, Cumberland County, on May 22.
The suspect was pictured inside the Home Depot, then seen leaving in a U-Haul cargo van, according to authorities.
Police are asking for the public's help to identity the man now wanted for identify and credit card theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop "A" Bridgeton Station.