NJ teen tragically killed by train honored by his community: 'We'll always see that smile'

A somber evening in South Jersey as a heartbroken community came together to remember and honor a teenager whose life was tragically cut short.

Matthew Dickinson, 15, was fatally struck by a River Line train while walking to a soccer scrimmage in Palmyra Thursday morning.

On Sunday, a candlelight vigil and moment of silence paid tribute to the rising sophomore, whose life has already impacted so many people.

"Matthew was a great brother, a great teammate and a great classmate and everything that he did, he did it with a smile on his face," said Bill Devlin, vice principal at Palmyra High School.

While the Burlington County borough may be a small community, Matthew's celebration of life was anything but that.

Teammates, coaches, teachers, and even students from other schools poured into a local parking lot to pay their respects.

"This is probably the most difficult time that we’ve experienced in the past few decades here. You can just see how strong this community," said Mike Papenberg, Matthew's coach and athletic director.

The community also distributed Palmyra red ribbons with donations in loving memory of the 15-year-old.

"He’s always going to be part of Palmyra's boys soccer team, wrestling program, baseball team and our community. We’ll always see that smile," Papenberg said.

In an effort to keep Matthew's legacy alive, the town is also making sure another tragedy like this doesn't happen again.

"Especially in elementary schools, we’ve had programs coming out, especially with New Jersey transit, to allow our students to know a safe way to get to and from school," Devlin said.