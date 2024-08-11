6 dogs abandoned at Bucks County dog park with note: 'I hope they find homes'

article

Police are urging pet owners to consider their options as the heartbreaking trend of dog dumping hits a local park.

"Please be aware that animal shelters are available for individuals who can no longer care for their pets," Morrisville Police said in a social media post.

The plea comes after police say six dogs were abandoned at a dog park over the weekend with a note.

The note addressed to the "person who finds these dogs," stated that the dogs were rescued from an elderly woman with too many dogs and not enough dog food.

"They are puppies from her dog that keeps getting pregnant."

The dogs reportedly range in age from less than a year to a year and a half.

The person then says they tried to bring the dogs back to their no dogs allowed apartment, but were "snitched" on by someone.

"This is the safest place I could think of to put them. I hope they find homes."

Although the act was "seemingly motivated by good intentions," police say it was not the "correct approach."

The department has not released information regarding the dogs' current conditions, or if they were taken to a local shelter.