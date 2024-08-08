Teen struck, killed by River Line train in Palmyra: NJ Transit officials

Tragedy struck a Burlington County community when a teen boy was fatally hit by a train on Thursday morning.

NJ Transit officials say the juvenile pedestrian was fatally struck by a River Line train at the Chestnut Street crossing near the Palmyra station around 8:19 a.m.

There were 28 people onboard at the time, but no other injures were reported.

The superintendent of the Palmyra School District confirmed the teen was a student at Palmyra High School and a member of one of their athletic teams.

Counselors are being made available at the school Friday and Saturday for any student who wants to talk to them.

NJ Transit police are currently investigating.