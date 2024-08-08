Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, New Castle County
7
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County
Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Monroe County, Northampton County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, Warren County
Flood Watch
from THU 6:04 PM EDT until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Monroe County, Carbon County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Somerset County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Gloucester County

Teen struck, killed by River Line train in Palmyra: NJ Transit officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 11:31am EDT
Burlington County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teen struck, killed by NJ Transit train

A student athlete at Palmyra High School was hit and killed by a NJ Transit train.

PALMYRA, N.J. - Tragedy struck a Burlington County community when a teen boy was fatally hit by a train on Thursday morning.

NJ Transit officials say the juvenile pedestrian was fatally struck by a River Line train at the Chestnut Street crossing near the Palmyra station around 8:19 a.m.

There were 28 people onboard at the time, but no other injures were reported.

MORE HEADLINES:

The superintendent of the Palmyra School District confirmed the teen was a student at Palmyra High School and a member of one of their athletic teams.

Counselors are being made available at the school Friday and Saturday for any student who wants to talk to them.

NJ Transit police are currently investigating.