NJ Turnpike crash: 1 killed, several others injured after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia overturns

A bus traveling from New York City to Philadelphia overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday evening, leaving one person dead and others injured.

According to police, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. when state troopers responded to the crash near the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge.

According to Fox News Digital, the double Decker bus was carrying 19 passengers and a driver when it overturned.

Five people on the bus reportedly sustained serious injuries, including the driver.

"We have personnel headed to the area to assess the situation," a Megabus spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Police say an investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.