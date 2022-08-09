Bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

A bus overturned and crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County on Tuesday evening, leaving at least one person dead and several people hurt, police said.

Just before 7 p.m., state troopers responded to the crash, which happened on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge, according to the New Jersey State Police.

"Outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation," police tweeted.

The bus was carrying about 20 people, officials said. Five people were seriously hurt.

A medical helicopter transported some victims to hospitals. A New Jersey State Police helicopter was also on the scene.

A witness provided photos and videos to FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt. The images show the emergency response to the crash, including the police helicopter taking off from the turnpike.