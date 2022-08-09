Expand / Collapse search

Bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 10:19PM
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

Fatal bus crash in NJ

A double-decker bus crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike, killing at least one person.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - A bus overturned and crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County on Tuesday evening, leaving at least one person dead and several people hurt, police said.

Just before 7 p.m., state troopers responded to the crash, which happened on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge, according to the New Jersey State Police.

"Outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation," police tweeted.

Bus crashes on NJ Turnpike

A bus crashed and flipped over on the New Jersey Turnpike on Aug. 9, 2022. A witness who captured these images provided them to Fox 5 News reporter Linda Schmidt.

The bus was carrying about 20 people, officials said. Five people were seriously hurt.

A medical helicopter transported some victims to hospitals. A New Jersey State Police helicopter was also on the scene.

A witness provided photos and videos to FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt. The images show the emergency response to the crash, including the police helicopter taking off from the turnpike.

A bus overturned on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge, N.J., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Contributed Photo via FOX 5 NY)