NJ winner claims $221M Powerball jackpot as $1.13B Mega Millions remains unclaimed

It's official - South Jersey has it's newest millionaire!

The lucky holder of June's winning $221 million Powerball ticket has come forward to claim their prize.

Lottery officials announced the exciting news Tuesday, stating that the winner decided to take the $104.7 million cash option after purchasing the ticket at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold.

The winner has yet to be identified, but officials say they were still in shock when they showed up to claim the jackpot.

"They heard the jackpot discussed on the radio, but some of the reported facts did not match. However, something told them to check their ticket, and they got the surprise of a lifetime."

However, the news comes as an even bigger prize remains unclaimed in New Jersey - the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot from March!

The billion-dollar lottery was won by a single ticket sold in Neptune, New Jersey, but no one has come forward to claim it.

With only a year to claim the prize, officials are urging the winner to sign the ticket and contact them.