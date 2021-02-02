No amount of snow could stop folks from lining up for the COVID vaccine in North Philly

The snow was not stopping folks from trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine and the weather was not stopping the Black Doctors Consortium from getting shots into arms at the Liacouras Center.

A stubborn nor’easter was no match for those who lined up on foot and by vehicle.

The Black Doctors Consortium had 1,000 doses of life-saving vaccine and they were in demand.

"Hoping to get it today, think you have a chance?" asked FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

"I hope so. I want it! I drove a long way to come all the way from Germantown," replied Brenda Meline.

The leader of the Consortium and her staff played traffic cops before the noon opening, helping the elderly and the frail find their way.

The Black doctors hope to inject 2,000 arms by the end of the week, a jump in vaccine allotment from the city, in part, believes its leader, due to the controversial collapse of Philly Fighting COVID.

"We can do more. We need more vaccine, more personnel, more sustainable dollars to support what we’re doing," stated Founder Dr. Ala Stanford.

Philadelphia’s Inspector General has opened a probe of how the Fighting COVID group, led by a Drexel graduate student, won city support to mass vaccinate before transforming to a for-profit and its 22-year-old leader admitted to giving shots to his friends.

"Because of the matter being currently investigated by the city’s Inspector General, we are unable to comment beyond details shared yesterday," stated a city official in a briefing.

The city is no longer talking beyond the Mayor Monday, saying he backs his health commissioner.

Back at Liacouras, sleeves were rolled up and emotions were high.

"I will be ecstatic because I work with the population, the serious public, so it will be a relief," remarked Aaliyah Muhammad.

