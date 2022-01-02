No injuries after house catches fire in Delaware County

A home went up in flames early Sunday morning in Delaware County.

The fire started just after 3 a.m. on the 3000 block of Heather Road in Folcroft.

According to investigators, the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater plugged into a surge protector.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time. No injuries were reported.

