No injuries after house catches fire in Delaware County
FOLCROFT, Pa. - A home went up in flames early Sunday morning in Delaware County.
The fire started just after 3 a.m. on the 3000 block of Heather Road in Folcroft.
According to investigators, the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater plugged into a surge protector.
Fortunately, no one was home at the time. No injuries were reported.
