No injuries after house catches fire in Delaware County

Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Delaware County.

FOLCROFT, Pa. - A home went up in flames early Sunday morning in Delaware County.

The fire started just after 3 a.m. on the 3000 block of Heather Road in Folcroft. 

According to investigators, the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater plugged into a surge protector.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time. No injuries were reported. 

