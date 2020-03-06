No injuries reported after large fire at strip mall in Cherry Hill

article

Fire officials say no one was injured following a large fire at a strip mall Friday morning in Cherry Hill.

The fire broke out at a business on the 400 block of Evesham Road sometime before 11 a.m.

No word on what started the blaze, but heavy smoke and large flames have engulfed the multi-business building.

The fire was reportedly placed under control just before noon.

Cherry Hill Fire Department all employees, customers and animals made it out of the building safely.

The Cherry Hill Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

