No injuries reported after shots fired at Lehigh Valley Mall

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Lehigh Valley Mall that led to an evacuation late Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received 911 calls about shots being fired at the mall just before 5 p.m.

When police arrived on scene they did not locate and victims and have no reports of any injuries.

Investigators were able to confirm multiple shots were fired on the lower level of the mall near Modell's Sporting Goods.

Everyone inside the mall was able to evacuate safely following the shooting.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video from the mall and are asking anyone who may have recorded video of the incident on their cell phone to contact them

