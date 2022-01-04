Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported after shots fired during road rage incident in Falls Township

Published 
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Falls Township Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired. 

The incident happened at approximately 5:54 a.m. Monday on the Eastbound 295, west of Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township. 

Police say the incident continued onto the northbound Route 1 into Falls Township. 

It was then that the operator of a Kia K5 discharged a firearm, striking the other involved vehicle on North Route 1. 

Police are seeking information on the vehicle shown, believed to be a red 2021 Kia K5 LXS bearing the New Jersey temporary registration 030260T. 

 There were no reported injuries.  

The suspect's vehicle was last seen exiting Route 1 onto South Bound Route 13 at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information on the vehicle are asked to call the Falls Township Police Department at 215-945-3100 or contact Detective Stephen Reeves at 215-302-3305 or by email at s.reeves@fallstwppd.com. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
 