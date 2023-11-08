No injuries reported after shots fired near Temple University's campus: officials

Students at Temple University were warned Wednesday of a shooting near campus, according to an alert from the school.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the university said shots were fired on the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 4 p.m.

"Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding," the school wrote on X.

A Temple spokesperson told FOX 29 there are no reports of any victims at this time.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where yellow police tape blocked off an area of the sidewalk.

No information has been provided from police on the shooting or if they are looking for any suspects.